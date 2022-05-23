The members of the County Commissioners’ Court — with the exception of the county judge (Rob Kelly) who is elected county-wide — are elected by the citizens of a particular precinct. However, they serve in truth all of the citizens of Kerr County, not just the citizens of their particular precinct.
For example, since Kerr County has a unitary road and bridge system wherein the needs of the roads and bridges throughout the county are considered together by the commissioners instead of precinct by precinct.
