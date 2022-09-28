Recently, several very tall utility poles were erected in our area just off FM 479 near Interstate 10. There are no navigation lights on top. There are at least two aircraft runways in the immediate area. I would call this a possibly dangerous situation.
Are they going to install lights on these utility poles or just let the aircraft that use these landing/takeoff facilities fend for themselves?
