It appears Judge Kelly thinks dogs are worth more than veterans. Not to say that the dog rescue kennel in Kerrville is not worthy of funding because it is. However, you have to ask yourself what is the return on investment on it compared to the veteran community with respect to generating funds for the county.
In addition, those two Veteran Service Officers are in the process of getting a grant for a Veterans Court. When that happens, they should be administering that and generating more funds. After Vietnam, of which I am a veteran of that war, I thought the time for us to be treated as second-class citizens was over. Apparently it isn’t.
We had a saying in Vietnam: “It don’t mean nothin’.” I guess that still rings true. We don’t mean nothin’.
Dwight McDonald, Kerrville, Former Marine Staff Sergeant
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.