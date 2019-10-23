Here are some responses I received from readers regarding my recent column about social media’s effects on politics. My comments are in italics.
From Diana H.: High tech companies got us into a mess, but it was voluntary! Naturally, governments use anything that will help regulate their people or incite violence. As our population is under-educated they possibly believe anything they read or hear. Each era in history, mankind has invented something that can be used for good or evil. Wonder what will have been invented in 100 years — that is if we’re still here?
Good question; the scariest new item for potential abuse is Artificial Intelligence.
From Judy C.: It’s that word “responsible” — so few are responsible for what comes out of their MOUTHS. Some forward anything that “sounds right”. I don’t have the time to seriously fact check, so there’s lots I don’t send onward.
Personal responsibility is extremely important, even in seemingly tiny actions.
From Kate R.: You raise important questions about public communications when closely guarded privacy seems to be a relic of the past. As a former labor mediator, I fully appreciate the imperative of closely guarded “secrets” in negotiations; trust is essential. Our current social media diminishes the ability to find facts on any issue. Regardless of medium, “facts” are easily politicized and often questioned in the longer perspective of history. It is worrisome that diplomacy is undermined by reckless use or politicization of social media. We self-interested humans often seem immune to truth and fairness, accepting comments without doing our homework! I remain hopeful that good people and truth will prevail. We and our republic are works in progress. While I don’t always agree on so-called progress, I, like Martin Luther King, believe that the arc of history bends toward justice.
Yes, in this wash of evil, I too have pondered whether truth and justice will prevail. How long will God be patient?
From Dave D., retired from CBS TV: How do you legally and constitutionally define “dangerous speech?” It is a tough issue. It’s like the classic line about obscenity by a Supreme Court justice — “I can’t define it, but I know it when I see it.”
From Bob E., retired from Baltimore Sun: The genie is out of the bottle. I have no idea on how it can be legally or helpfully controlled. Legislating speech is dangerous. We already have too much of it, plus political correctness, a cancer on the body politic. Editors too easily accepted PC in the ’60s and followed it claiming it is “responsible journalism.”
Mark Zuckerberg recently wrote a Wall Street Journal column, “Facebook Stands for Free Expression.” He points out that other countries restrict speech:
“Our values are inspired by the American tradition, but a strict First Amendment standard would allow content like terrorist propaganda or bullying. Most Americans agree that people should be free to say things others don’t like, but no one should be able to put others in danger. So the question is where to draw the line.”
Facebook has developed systems to remove misleading health advice, child exploitation and content that could lead to imminent violence or genocide. Its systems can detect risks of self-harm within minutes.
Tougher are decisions re news and politics:
“Some say free speech is dangerous because it may lead to outcomes they find unacceptable. Others believe they can no longer trust their fellow citizens with the power to decide what to believe. I believe these views are more dangerous for democracy than any speech could be. I believe in giving people a voice because I believe in people. Facebook shouldn’t be making so many important decisions about speech on its own. That’s why we’re establishing an independent Oversight Board that will make binding decisions. We’re going to appoint board members who have diversity of views and backgrounds, but who each hold free expression as a paramount value.”
It appears that social media is taking action. Congress has certainly had Zuckerberg on the hot seat.
Just possibly he can devise better solutions than a polarized Congress. Let’s hope for wisely chosen members of that Oversight Board.
Shining through this entire dialogue is the need for a discerning public. That’s where we come in, not only to educate ourselves, but to support quality education from kindergarten to universities.
To lag behind other countries is not acceptable in a country that still aspires to be the leader of the Free World.
