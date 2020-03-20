Once upon a time during the COVID-19 global pandemic, an elderly person decided to disregard self-isolation caution from medical experts, national, state and local government leaders. This person flew in the face of all reasonable advice. After all, elderly people should be allowed to control their own destinies. Right?
During all this social interaction, the person became infected with the deadly virus. Hospitalization, agonizing pain and death followed. Not the end of the story. Because of the elderly person’s disregard for others’ safety, some family members, friends, neighbors and attending health care professionals were infected. Some died. No, Mrs. Benham, not a good idea.
Janis O’Dell, Kerrville
