I want to commend Joe Herring on his thoughtful and well-researched article on Juneteenth. I especially appreciate him pointing to General Article No. 3, which not only stated that the slaves were free, but that they had absolute equality of personal rights and property rights with the former slaveowners.
Every year at this time I become increasingly agitated at the often-repeated, asinine notion that it took two and a half years for the slaves in Texas to hear of the Emancipation Proclamation. Two months maybe, but not two years. It was not as if, upon hearing that President Abraham Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation, that slaves in Texas or Virginia for that matter, could have just walk up to the Big House and say, “Well Mr. Slaveowner, I am sure you heard the news about the Emancipation Proclamation. Me and the family are leaving in the morning to stay with my cousin Jubel in Ohio.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.