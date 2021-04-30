In the fall of 2018, I returned to my home state of Texas after working in California for nearly 25 years. I can personally attest to the fact that liberal politicians like Summerlin never end up doing anything but facilitating horrible public education, high taxes, homelessness and lawlessness. Don’t think for a second that it can’t happen here. Please don’t Californicate our Hill Country. Please Give Roman Garcia a chance. Thank you.
Steve Ellington, Kerrville
