The insanity of Democrats no longer surprises me. The reversal of Roe v. Wade was decided on constitutional principles of limited government as enumerated in Article I, Section 8 of the United States Constitution. Democrats have never respected the limited scope of federal power or the supremacy of states rights.
Those same enumerated powers render (President Joe Biden’s) pathetic executive order protecting abortion, null and void. Those same enumerated powers render null and void any law protecting abortion, passed by Congress. Those same enumerated powers render null and void any law abolishing abortion, passed by Congress.
