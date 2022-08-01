I work for Meals for Vets, a nonprofit in Fredericksburg. We provide meals for veterans and their families throughout the state of Texas by paying a meal provider to deliver meals to the veteran and their families. We operate solely on donations, fundraising and grants. Some of the local foundations who have contributed to us are Hill Country Gala, Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, Hal & Charlie Peterson Foundation, Robert P. and Mariana Schripps Foundation and Texas Veterans Commission to name a few.
Their mission is to provide daily meals to Texas veterans and their families who are experiencing food insecurity.
