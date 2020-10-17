Cecil Atkission accepts The Kerrville Daily Times Bill Dozier Citizen of the Year Award during the 94th Annual Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce Awards ceremony Thursday at the Y.O. Ranch Hotel and Conference Center. Bob Green, right, last year’s Citizen of the Year, made the presentation.
Tom Holden/Times Photo Editor, photo@dailytimes.com
Neice Bell, left, publisher of The Kerrville Daily Times, presents the Bill Dozier Citizen of the Year Award for 2017 to Steve Schwarz during Thursday’s 95th annual Kerrville Area Chamber Choice Award Banquet.
Tim and Mary Ellen Summerlin were honored at the 2014 as the Bill Dozier Citizens of the Year. The Times is seeking nominees through Sept. 15 for the 49th annual award recognizing individuals who have made a positive and lasting impact in Kerr County.
Pat Murray, chief executive officer at Peterson Regional Medical Center, right, looks down at his Bill Dozier/Kerrville Daily Times Citizen of the Year Award. The award was presented by John W. Miller Jr., left, the 2012 recipient of the award.
Cecil Atkission accepts The Kerrville Daily Times Bill Dozier Citizen of the Year Award during the 94th Annual Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce Awards ceremony Thursday at the Y.O. Ranch Hotel and Conference Center. Bob Green, right, last year’s Citizen of the Year, made the presentation.
Tom Holden/Times Photo Editor, photo@dailytimes.com
Neice Bell, left, publisher of The Kerrville Daily Times, presents the Bill Dozier Citizen of the Year Award for 2017 to Steve Schwarz during Thursday’s 95th annual Kerrville Area Chamber Choice Award Banquet.
Tim and Mary Ellen Summerlin were honored at the 2014 as the Bill Dozier Citizens of the Year. The Times is seeking nominees through Sept. 15 for the 49th annual award recognizing individuals who have made a positive and lasting impact in Kerr County.
Bob and Diane Green received the Bill Dozier Citizens of the Year Award. From left are Tim and Mary Ellen Summerlin, who won the award last year, and Diane and Bob Green.
Tom Holden
Pat Murray, chief executive officer at Peterson Regional Medical Center, right, looks down at his Bill Dozier/Kerrville Daily Times Citizen of the Year Award. The award was presented by John W. Miller Jr., left, the 2012 recipient of the award.
October has traditionally been the month for getting to honor some of the best of our community at the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards banquet, which has long included naming of the Bill Dozier Citizen of the Year award.
This year, due to the changes caused by the coronavirus, this event has been pushed to November, and we are accepting nominations now for that award.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.