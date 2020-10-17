October has traditionally been the month for getting to honor some of the best of our community at the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual awards banquet, which has long included naming of the Bill Dozier Citizen of the Year award.

This year, due to the changes caused by the coronavirus, this event has been pushed to November, and we are accepting nominations now for that award. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.