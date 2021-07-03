As we all head out to celebrate the birth of our country this Fourth of July weekend, courtesy and safety shouldn’t take a back seat to the amazing festivities planned for residents of and visitors to Kerrville.
With everyone getting out in a post-COVID society and an expected 7,000-10,000 people at this weekend’s event, according to Larry Howard, president of the board at Arcadia Live, traffic will be heavier than normal, especially near Louise Hays Park, where the Fourth Annual Robert Earl Keen’s 4th on the River will take place with Cody Canada and the Departed, Kylie Frey and Jesse Daniel. Read more about Sunday’s concert and firework on page 1A.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
