Wow! I have never written to a newspaper before this but the letter to the editor written by Don Keener on June 2 was just too enlightening to ignore.
I am an electrical engineer with 35 years of experience and a high school math and physics teacher for 13 years. Please correct me if I am incorrect, but the way I understand this new math is that 50 Democrat votes plus one vice president vote equals the 60 votes required to pass a new law.
