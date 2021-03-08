A big shout-out thanks to the folks at the Ambulatory Care Center on Cully Drive. I went there Monday (March 1) for surgery. Everyone I came in contact with was very polite and professional. They made a somewhat frightening and stressful experience easy-peasy. And the place was spotless and clean! Many thanks to Dr. Rensch and the ladies who cared for me.
Buck Buchanan, Kerrville
