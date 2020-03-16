On Thursday, there was a blizzard of information across our wire services and our email because the situation with the coronavirus pandemic was changing by the minute.
In about an hour’s time we had media releases from the city of Kerrville, Schreiner University, the Texas Medical Association, the World Health Organization, members of Congress, members of the Texas Legislature and others, providing us updates on the latest cancelations, postponements, or suspensions of activities, events or school.
At one point, our managing editor, Louis Amestoy, decided that it was essential to run some of the news releases verbatim in the newspaper on Friday. One was from Schreiner University President Charlie McCormick, who took a bold stance that the university was going to weather the storm and be ready to welcome students back after spring break on March 23 — a position contrary to other universities. The other was from the Texas Medical Association debunking some of the suggestions that coronavirus is the same as the flu — it’s not.
We felt that our readers needed to see the entirety of these messages, and we’re going to continue to evaluate some of this on a case-by-case basis.
On Friday, people regularly called us asking us for information, and we faced another barrage as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared a statewide emergency, followed by President Donald Trump declaring a national emergency.
During times of chaos, uncertainty, and fear, there are few things as powerful as accurate and timely information. Our job is to inform our readers and help them navigate the world, especially by providing information about local impact and what local institutions are doing to respond.
We take very seriously our role to serve and care for our neighbors by arming them with information they can use, funneling to them updates from key stakeholders, such as alerts coming from the hospital, city and county governments, schools and law enforcement.
That’s why it was so unfortunate on Friday, when our county’s top law enforcement official took time from his busy day to slam the media on Facebook, posting a meme that stated “Closing down the media for three months should clear up about 80% of the current issue, across the board!”
Sheriff Rusty Hierholzer posted an “Amen” in addition to it.
We’re sorry he feels this way, and we respectfully disagree.
We don’t think shutting down the media during this crisis is a good idea.
That would be akin to blaming crime on law enforcement. We, of course, reject that notion. What we need are strong leaders in law enforcement and strong media to tell the story of our community, equipping it to navigate whatever we may face.
And we need all of your help in sharing that story. We have opened our doors and news pages to stakeholders across the community to share updates about their response plans during this developing situation. From Peterson Regional Medical Center to Kerrville ISD to the city of Kerrville and county government and more, we partner with you in educating our community and sharing what you are doing to care for our neighbors.
These messages are most effectively and efficiently shared via the media. We are careful that our coverage doesn’t sensationalize, spark fear or exaggerate. We hope others will be as careful with their words during this challenging time.
HIT: H-E-B, other stores make a statement
If you’ve been to one of our grocery stores, you will see something that has developed into a force all its own — the run on toilet paper and cleaning supplies.
On Friday, H-E-B, along with other companies, said they will not allow hoarding of toilet paper, tissues or cleaning supplies and instituted limits on how much can be bought during a single trip. The run on toilet paper has been a particularly strange development considering the coronavirus is an acute respiratory illness.
However, it’s a good sign of leadership by our local grocery company to say enough is enough with this. As H-E-B noted, panic is not helpful. Being cautious is understandable.
HIT: The Texas Medical Association spells it out
There are many people who have been apt at comparing coronavirus to the flu, and while there are some similarities in the illnesse, the coronavirus is nonresponsive to antibiotics and antiviral medications. In fact, there are still a great many unknowns when it comes to how the virus is transmitted or how it originated.
“When COVID-19 symptoms appear, the range of illness severity is proportionately different than the flu,” the association wrote in a news release. “World Health Organization data suggests that 80% of COVID-19 infections are mild or asymptomatic, but 15% are severe infections requiring oxygen and 5% are critical infections requiring intensive care.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.