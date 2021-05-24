Mr. Melton, in his May 13 letter to the editor, claims to live in a county (Kerr) where science is denied, implying, falsely, that Republicans are science deniers, but I’ll bet he believe in manmade global warming that ignores the science of the sun, greenhouse gases and millions of years of global and regional climate changes that did not need mankind’s help to occur. Republicans deny only fake, politically motivated science.
As for the science of pandemics, there is not even a faked consensus. In 1918, the influenza pandemic generated a law, mandating the wearing of a mask. There were 600,000 Americans who still died within 18 months. Today, curiously enough, those states that have loosened mask restrictions have fewer cases of COVID than those states that have not loosened restrictions.
