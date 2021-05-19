Last week (of May 2-8), I went to (a restaurant) to have lunch with a friend to celebrate being able to get out due to both of us being fully vaccinated, and needless to say, we were both shocked to see that none of the wait staff were masked up. As much as I like this restaurant, I will have to wait to go back until this virus dies down, somewhat.
There are also 50 positive cases as reported by The Kerrville Daily Times (in the Thursday, May 13 edition). This virus is still active, and just because we are a rural county doesn’t mean we are out of the woods, as some would like to think.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.