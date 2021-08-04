I’m seeing many examples of a disconnect between decisions and consequences. If you want the freedom to choose, you must accept the responsibility of consequences.
Take the recent case of the Garcias and Kerrville Independent School District. They have the freedom to choose to remove their kids from KISD, and homeschool them instead. But that means that they take on the responsibility, not just for their academics, but any sports or extracurricular activities as well. But now they want to change that. They want the decision without the consequences.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
