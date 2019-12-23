Anonymous sources shouldn’t be used by media
In the piece, “When we needed them most, they responded” (Opinion, Hits & Misses, Nov. 23, 2019), the Daily Times Editorial Board properly criticized WOAI TV for reporting a rumor related by an anonymous person, and asserted that “this kind of reporting typifies what’s wrong with television news.”
The New York Times and The Washington Post, which are the national news outlets for many local papers, routinely report matters concerning the national government from anonymous sources and much of the reporting consists of subjective perceptions, inferences and speculations.
It appears to me that this kind of reporting typifies what is wrong with all news reporting, electronic and print.
Robert Barton, Kerrville
Newspaper missed a great event at National Cemetery
Great wreath laying ceremony at the National Cemetery on Saturday. Too bad the paper did not cover it. Bonnie White came when she was mayor!
Gary Thomas, Kerrville
Climate change is naturally occurring, not human caused
When it comes to climate change most people talk around the subject but never get to the heart of the matter.
What science is involved? Along with visible light and other radiation, the sun emits IR (InfraRed) radiation which we sense as heat. There are several IR active gases (CO2, water, etc.) which activists term “greenhouse gases”. Functioning primarily during daylight hours, these gases absorb the solar IR, become stressed because of the excess energy, and then relieve the stress by re-emitting the heat in random directions. In effect they scatter the heat with only a fraction reaching the surface. Also, these gases warm as they absorb the heat, become less dense, and rise in the atmosphere, moving heat higher where the water vapor can condense and form clouds which “reflect” the solar IR back into space. At night these gases absorb the heat being radiated by the surface and retain it by passing it amongst themselves, thereby slowing night time cooling.
These gases moderate the temperature on the planet, allowing life as we know it to exist. The physics of the atmosphere as described always moderates the planet’s temperature during all seasons and prevents a greenhouse or the opposite frigid effect from occurring.
The planet is definitely warming, so what is causing it? The Earth goes through a cycle of warm and cold periods, a complete cycle lasting 1500 +/- 500 years, known as the Dansgaard-Oeschger cycle for the researchers who discovered it. Several such periods in history in sequence were the Roman Warm Period, Dark Ages Cold Period, Medieval Warm Period, Little Ice Age cold period, and our current Modern Warm Period in which the temperature is rising naturally.
Therefore climate change is actually a naturally caused phenomenon that the planet has experienced many times in the past.
William “Randy” Leyendecker, Kerrville
