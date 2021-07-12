Not sure why Mr. (Steve) Lehman (in his letter to the editor in the July 10-11 edition of The Kerrville Daily Times) felt moved to criticize other readers about their opinions, especially when every comment he made sounded exactly like the talking points off Fox News. Which isn’t news; it’s propaganda and entertainment for the gullible.
Ask yourself this, friend: As an American citizen do I have a right to liberty and freedom? Do I have a right to equal protection under the law? Do I have the right to the religion of my choosing? Do I have a right to an education? And, do I have a right to adequate medical care?
