I’m glad to see some new places opening up. There’s a new barbecue, Chinese restaurant and, of course, Arby’s. But, except for the Arby’s, the others are just triplicates of what is already available in town.
Just throwing this out there, but how about a Filipino restaurant. It would be the only one for miles and miles around, and Filipino food is not Chinese-, Japanese- or Korean-style food, and pretty good! Czech- or Scandinavian-style or even German. If you’ve been up to Fredericksburg lately, the German food there has definitely lost its quality-for-quantity for the tourist.
