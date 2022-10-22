No child is ever harmed by simply glancing at a so-called pornographic image. Research on child development shows that thoughts of sexuality do not develop before age 3, and it takes repeated exposure over a long-term period to do any damage (assuming that damage does indeed occur).
I fully understand a parent’s love and concern for their child, but correct information can help allay misplaced concern. There is ample, easily available information concerning child development, including sexual aspects for those who wish to learn more.
