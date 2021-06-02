A huge thank you to Chuck and Sammie Downey, owners of the Shutter Factory. They have been to our house three times to measure and install shutters. They showed up exactly when they said they would, they were attentive to detail, know what they are doing and their product is a 10 out of 10. Customer service is a thing of the past, however, this local business deserves big congratulations for a job well done.
Darrell and Linda Roberts, Kerrville
