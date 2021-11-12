This afternoon (Thursday, Nov. 11) I received a copy of a “Community Survey,” which stated Kerr County is being allocated $10.2 million of federal funding under the American Rescue Plan Act. These funds are to be used primarily for relief of problems arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, but some funds may be used for capital investments related to health, law and emergency services. All surveys must be submitted no later than Nov. 12.
What the survey should, but does not, tell you is that acceptance may require Kerr County to comply with all executive orders relating to COVID-19, issued by President Joe Biden and his administration, including the vaccine mandate.
