My thanks to Fred Gamble for his opinion piece in the Sept. 4-5, weekend edition of The Kerrville Daily Times.
I am disheartened to see the direction our state and country is going with regard to many things but especially this hysteria against teaching the truth about our shameful history of slavery. Whitewashing the past means we are doomed to repeat the same mistakes. And it’s absolutely true that accurate history is far more interesting than the pablum that will now be taught in our public schools.
