I applaud the comments of Mr. Ted Owen and Ms. Vicki Cobb (in their letters to the editor published) Oct. 20 about the Oct. 13 column by Ms. Verna Benham. She has the right to voice her opinions, as does the editorial staff and readers of The Kerrville Daily Times. It is the most fundamental attribute of a democratic society to encourage all citizens to speak out and feely express opinions without fear of retribution.
A newspaper’s first duty is to always be objective and informative, to report the news of the world, the nation. In The Times, this includes news about the state of Texas and, of course, the community of Kerrville. The ground rules are clear: news is separate from opinion.
