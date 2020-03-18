I’ve never been more conflicted about a column than this one. Let me start by laying out a somewhat exaggerated story questioning if our panicked reaction is appropriate:
America had everything going for it — power, wealth, creativity. Then a mysterious little bug entered the country and a few people died! And lots of people were dying in other countries. The people began to panic about this bug. It was so unpredictable, had a frightening name (coronavirus), and you could get it without knowing it and infect others! It would take at least a year to get a vaccine for it. The press ramped up with nonstop coverage. The people couldn’t get away from it and became increasingly alarmed.
Was anyone doing the right things? How did it spread? “Large crowds must be dangerous; let’s stop all the big sporting events, or if you have them, don’t let the people come. They can watch on TV.” (Without fans, teams must have felt ridiculous playing.) Concerts, festivals, St. Patrick’s Day parades, Augusta golf tournament — “Not right now! Churches, too, could be dangerous. And definitely, don’t get in the confined spaces of an airplane or a cruise ship!”
“Schools! — the virus may not affect children much, but children can spread things! We must close the schools whether there’s any infection or not — Parents having to stay home? They’ll have to figure it out.” Thousands of people suddenly lost jobs: parents, those no longer needed. Cruises and airline travel dwindled, decimating the industry. People wondered if they could get a flight anywhere. The stock market dived to record lows. “Congress! Get in gear, work together for once! You must vote billions of dollars to help these hurting people.”
Little by little, Americans ceased to do everything they normally do. They bought huge supplies of groceries and hunkered down in their homes. Kids were bored, driving their parents crazy; family relationships cratered. Americans had given up virtually everything enjoyable about life and they didn’t know what to do. With scarcely a protest, a great country destroyed itself. (The end.)
Later, I thought this might be too critical of people who made these life-changing decisions. It is one thing to make decisions for yourself, quite another to take risks for large numbers of people. Governors, school administrators, church leaders probably said, “Well we’d better err on the side of caution.’ But — the sum total of these decisions became frighteningly damaging to the social and economic fabric of the country.
From what we know, the virus is primarily lethal for elderly people with existing health problems. Certainly, let’s take precautions with these people. Even there, can we be thoughtfully careful? A local rest home has not only kept out all visitors including relatives, but has forbidden residents to leave their rooms — for lunch, cards, socializing. For already lonely people, is solitary confinement really necessary? Residents might like some say in the matter. Quality of life may be valued more than the remaining length.
Could we find a reasonable approach to protecting the safety of younger people while not cancelling everything? If we produced lots of protective masks and limited attendance to those say under 60, could some sports and other activities still happen? We’re being told that most healthy young people, even if catching the virus, likely will recover by spending a few weeks quarantined at home. We’d still need to stress that sick people stay home. It’s just a shame to shut down the entire country — and economically disastrous. Think also of once-in-a-lifetime occasions, graduations, destination weddings, births of babies. We grandparents might not be able to go, and our families would have to be wary of infecting us, but that’s the price of being the most vulnerable group.
Let’s face it, we value living in community. TV is no substitute for being there. I hate not attending church; it’s my local family. Maybe high-risk people should be allowed to choose their risk. Life cloistered at home is so limited.
Let’s pray for great wisdom in decisions and actions, for wise protection of workers and volunteers providing essential services, for patience and endurance if this lasts a while, for moving out from our self-preoccupation to help others and learning once more as a country how to pull together in a crisis. God bless and help all countries facing this challenge.
Verna Benham, who lives in Kerrville, worked for the U.S. Foreign Service. Her column appears weekly.
I thank Ms. Benham for this remarkably clear-sighted view of the present situation. I share her concerns over the forced social breakdown we're experiencing.
She tread rather lightly though, over the question of "why?"
Political office is a position of power and authority over one's fellow-man. With a few exceptions, people who seek political office are seeking that power. People who associate with office-holders, large donors, media and recipients of public largess, are generally seeking indirect influence. "Follow the money" is as good a guidance as any to the present crisis.
I cannot fault her appeal to prayer. I fear it will not be enough. Always remember that 'the Lord helps those who help themselves!'
