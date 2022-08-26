On Wednesday, July 27, my wife, Sherry, of 47 years, fell and broke her hip while watching white-tailed deer from our house with our three young granddaughters. Sherry was taken by ambulance to Peterson Regional Medical Center, about 20 minutes from our ranch. I am writing now to let our community know it has a great medical facility.
I spent 12 days there with Sherry. All of the medical professionals did a wonderful job. You all provided loving, professional care. I think we met almost 100 people during our stay. From the two EMS firemen who met us at our ranch to the ER staff, doctors, nurses and attendants at Intensive Care, the surgeon, nurses and other medical assistants, to the great team of caregivers on the second floor, and the wonderful CRU recovery professionals on the third floor, we experienced kind, dedicated care.
