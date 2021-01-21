The false narratives of the left are as tiresome as they are persistent. “No voter fraud,” “insurrection,” “not a peaceful demonstration,” “Conservatives are fascists” and other drivel from wannabe socialists ring as hollow as the allegations of Russian collusion by soulless Democrats. All you have to do is open your eyes and examine the evidence to understand that you have been lied to. But most of you will not try. You have been conditioned to be good little socialists, to believe everything you are told by your masters.
Video game systems have been available since at least the 1980s, which means there are now multiple generations of gamers. We're curious to know what kind of video games you prefer, whether they run on game systems, cellphones, tablets, desktops or laptops. Please select your favorite kind.
