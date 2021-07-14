What should every parent ask Kerrville Independent School District administration before enrolling their child in school? “Will my child’s teacher be a long-term substitute teacher or a full-time classroom teacher?”

Though many parents do not know this, KISD has been using long-term subs in the place of a classroom teacher. Yes, it is true: Your child’s teacher could have been and might be a long-term substitute. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.