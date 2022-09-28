The Butt-Holdsworth Library is not a child care facility. Parents who care about what their child reads will be present when he or she chooses books, to be sure they are appropriate. This is the parent’s responsibility.
Folks who are objecting to books that have been banned somewhere, sometime, are in no danger of their children being “exposed” unless they leave them at the library unsupervised.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.