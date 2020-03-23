Friday night at family dinner, my wife and our two kids all held hands and gave thanks. She had broiled a whole chicken — we are so thankful for her love of cooking and also our local grocery stores. Our son is home from Tivy with no evening obligations — we are so thankful for teachers and administrators and band directors and technology that lets him gather with his friends virtually. Our daughter is home from Texas Tech (guns up!) — we are so thankful we get to hear her practice violin for hours each day and hear her laughter.
Friday night at family dinner, my wife and I had wine — this Lent it turns out we are fasting from gatherings not alcohol and we are embracing that — and we are especially thankful for our friends at Grape Juice and Wilson’s and the Boat as well as our friends at First Presbyterian and so many other wonderful churches around town.
Friday night and every night, I hope families of all kinds and sizes around Kerrville will carefully hunker down and keep our social distance and give thanks. There are many reasons to give thanks.
But there are also real fears and anxieties.
Before my family sat down for dinner on Friday, Columbia University scientists released three possible models for the U.S. In one model, Kerr County has “some control” of the spread by “partial adherence to social distancing guidelines and a patchwork of government-imposed restrictions on work, travel and dining out.”
In that scenario, 29,000 county residents contract COVID-19 by Aug. 1. Around 4,000 cases would likely require hospitalization and strain Peterson beyond its capacity.
But another model shows Kerr County could dodge the virus by “strict adherence across the country to social distancing, working remotely, closing schools and restaurants and banning large gatherings,” maybe even limiting crowds at local grocery stores.
Under that model, only 250 people contract COVID-19 in our county.
We need to be honest about what we could face.
So every night at dinner, we are thankful for schools that close despite the complications it causes. We’re thankful that Playhouse 2000 rescheduled Celtic Angels for next year, despite the deep financial losses. We’re thankful for people who resist the urge to selfishly stockpile and hoard.
We’re thankful our president has called for the country to limit gatherings to fewer than 10. We’re thankful our governor ordered the closure of our favorite restaurants and bars. We’re thankful our mayor issued a declaration of disaster to help our community prepare.
So many of our friends are sacrificing so much for the health of our community right now, and we are so thankful. We owe it to them to honor their sacrifice.
We can all strictly adhere to social distancing. We can limit our trips to the grocery store. We can support our teachers and schools without complaint. We can order out as often as possible. We can text our neighbors to see if they need anything. We can call our friends and ask how they are doing.
And to support those individuals and organizations in most economic distress because of the coronavirus, we can donate to the Hill Country Strong Fund (https://bit.ly/hill-country-strong).
Instead of hoarding supplies, we can generously donate.
We’re talking about a few months of sacrifice really — a relatively small percentage of our lives — to save actual lives in our community, to prop up small businesses while they reinvent themselves, to support each other, to set aside any spirit of complaint or bickering or name calling or finger pointing.
What better community in which to do that? In what more beautiful setting, with what more wonderful and deserving group of citizens?
So at our family dinner tonight and every night, with sober minds and the latest news, we’ll be giving thanks.
Marcus Goodyear is the director of communications for the Kerrville-based H. E. Butt Foundation. He and his wife, Amy, and two children live in Kerrville.
