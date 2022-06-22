According to irs.gov, the Internal Revenue Service is experiencing a backlog in all services. “As of June 10, 2022, we had 11 million unprocessed individual returns, which include returns received before 2022 and new tax year 2021 returns. Of these, 1.9 million returns require error correction or other special handling, and 9.1 million are paper returns waiting to be reviewed and processed,” the IRS website reads. In some cases, the IRS reports it could take up to 120 days for a response. No information was immediately available on when the IRS will accept inquires, as of Wednesday.
Where’s my IRS tax refund? We filed (paper/mailed in to Austin) the end of February. We have a refund due from the IRS for calendar year 2021. We have checked numerous times online and with telephone calls to the IRS. All have led to blind alleys, zero info and no human being asking “How may I help?” It’s been four months.
(0) comments
