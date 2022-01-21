The year 2022 is really off to a great start. We just got our 2022 statement of our monthly benefits. My husband’s check is down $79.13 a month and mine is down $93.89. No changes in deductible or changes in insurance. This is IRS Withholding. Our loss of monthly income is $173.02. We don’t make that much, and this will really hurt with inflation and rising health costs.
Anita Gardner, Mountain Home
