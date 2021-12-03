In response to Mr. B.J. McCord’s editorial in the ( Thursday, Nov. 25 edition of The Kerrville Daily Times) concerning the removal of Cory Edmondson for mandating the vaccine for his staff at Peterson Health, (he) continues to show the ignorance and conspiracy theories surrounding the vaccine. The health professionals work among many people and could unknowingly pose a risk to their patients as well as their families if left unvaccinated.
I applaud Mr. Edmondson for his continuous efforts to keep his staff healthy and safe by mandating this life-saving vaccine. This vaccine has saved many, many lives, and I shudder to think how many more lives would have been lost if this vaccine had not been developed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.