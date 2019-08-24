The signs are everywhere that people in Kerrville don’t really like big signs — or electronic signs or the ones that stick out and might hit you on the head.
In fact, one person even told the city of Kerrville Planning and Zoning Commission that he didn’t think signs were needed at all in the era of Google maps. Uh …
Yes, we’re a little speechless.
We almost got whiplash from looking to see if we’re in a state that likes to regulate stuff — a lot. In total 16, speakers at the recent planning and zoning meeting spoke out against allowing business owners — on private property — to enhance their digital offerings. Just two speakers, including Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Walt Koenig, spoke out in favor of the signs.
At the end of the meeting, the commission made some amendments to a sign policy that would limit the square footage of electronic signs. The voices were unanimous in their disdain for the rise of electronic signs, which increasingly are becoming a cheaper way to advertise business, but many locally believe could compromise the small-town charm of our community.
The proposed ordinance is careful not to infringe upon the First Amendment rights of the sign owners, but a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling on the Takings Clause of the Fifth Amendment could muddy the decision. In a recent ruling, the Supreme Court overturned years of precedent by allowing property owners to go directly to federal courts in disputes with local municipalities.
In the meantime, the move to regulate signs in Kerrville presses forward and will come before the City Council for a first read early next month.
We’re concerned this potential decision to regulate private businesses, especially those dependent on signage to attract customers, could run afoul of Constitutional considerations, and prove to be an unintended and expensive consequences of an attempt to apply reasonable community standards.
