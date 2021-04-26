Why stop the pipeline? Now, more trucks will be on the road messing up our air. In the ice storm, solar did not work; neither did windmills — not even our phones. But fuel kept the generators going, giving us power. It all needs to work together.
Together, that is the American way. Tolerance, acceptance, agree to disagree — no need to fight and get violent. It’s the differences in life that make it wonderful and exciting and keeps us learning. [...]
