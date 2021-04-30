In the letter, “Benham’s editorial column should be removed permanently,” (in the April 20 edition of The Kerrville Daily Times), the writer demanded that The Times cease publishing Verna Benham’s columns because the writer disagrees with Ms. Benham’s views.
Even when we disagree, we do not find Ms. Benham’s views to be “bigoted,” “hateful,” “homophobic” or “transphobic,” and we know that she is not that kind of person.
