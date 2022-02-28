Since the 1950s, the number of college educated has increased, and they tend more and more to vote Democratic. For example, 41% of today’s Democrats have a college degree versus 30% of Republicans. Biden won 60% of college graduates over all, including 53% of those over 60 years old. State level studies have found that for every 1% increase in college grads, those who identify as Republican decreases by 0.76%.
Rather than look inward and thinking about why they are losing the higher educated, the Republican party chooses to attack education. Somehow those progressive teachers and Marxist professors are twisting young minds. This is a standard tactic when you really have no platform to offer the majority of people: complain and blame but never consider that your goals may be wrong.
