The city council needs to say no to poorly designed project
I hope the city council will see the light and vote against Vintage Heights. I was at the meeting, I feel badly for the property owners of Riverhills. There was a traffic study done that was a real joke. One thing that was not addressed was the traffic in the area between Ranchero Road and downtown Kerrville. On any given day, you can drive into town and there is a line of traffic in the left lane of 10 to 15 cars. Look at that same picture with an additional 500 to 600 cars coming that direction into town. I think that should be a big part of the decision. If you build the houses and then try to fix the problem, it is compounded. Say no to Vintage Heights.
Brock Schupp, Kerrvile
There is much to be worried about at the Mexico border
On these cold winter days, we think of the thousands of refugee families forced to live in tents in Mexico on our southern border. They come from many countries. They are fleeing for their lives. Family members have been killed before their eyes. Children watched their fathers and brothers taken away by gangs, their mothers raped. It sounds too terrible to be true but it has been extensively documented.
Several of us from Kerrville went to McAllen and learned more about their situation. There are groups in McAllen, Brownsville and other Texas border communities helping these people who are forced to remain in Mexico. There are also seven ladies called the Angry Tias and Abuelas, Paulist priest Fr. Bruce Nieli and others who, out of their own resources, cross the border daily bringing food and medicines, plastic tarps to asylum-seekers. The refugees may stay there for months, waiting for the moment when they are called to come to this side, given a hearing and then returned to their tents to wait some more. While they wait, they are threatened by criminal gangs that operate in Mexican border cities.
We applaud the border officers who know that what is happening is illegal and morally wrong and who have resigned, taken early retirement or call in sick because they can not live with this abuse of other human beings.
In San Antonio, the Inter-Faith Welcome Coalition has organized volunteers from many faith groups (including Hill Country people) who have been receiving and serving refugees for over five years.
We know that Americans are good people with big hearts. We believe that America, the richest country in the world, should allow these families to seek safety and the chance to live productive lives.
Carol Aceti, Kerrville
Argument about rentals does not hold up with this reader
I am writing in response to the letter from Ellen Block published in the weekend edition of the KDT. The letter states “We do not want affordable workforce housing built, in the city or county, so that rich investors can buy them up to rent our for significant profit and little or no necessary maintenance for long-term upkeep.” This statement is so dumbfounding I almost don’t know where to begin.
As an owner of several properties in the city and county that we rent out, we are not “rich investors”, we choose to put our retirement funds to work for us while helping others. We pay full taxes on all our homes and provide affordable housing for people, some of whom can afford to buy but don’t want the hassle of ownership. In order to protect our investment and be able to keep them rented, we upgrade them and maintain them very well. No one wants to rent a run-down, poorly maintained home. The bigger issue in Kerrville seems to be people who buy homes, live in them for many years without updating or maintaining them, and expect them to significantly increase in value. Rental income is not enough to make anyone rich, but it can provide a decent return and monthly income. The payoff for investors, if there is to be one, comes years from now when the property is sold. That will only happen if the property is in a desirable location and has been well maintained and kept up to date. I’m tired of hearing misinformed people use rental property as an excuse for “not in my backyard” trashing of growth and development. I’d venture to guess that each of us at one time rented or bought a starter home. Let’s not try to be elitist and act like we think $200,000 to $300,000 homes are shabby. That is a quarter of a million dollars we are talking about.
Steve Boynton, Kerrville
Socialist agenda has devastating results
Ms. Shuler lamented in her letter of Dec. 3 that America is in a precarious place and she despairs as to what to do about it.
We’ve been in a precarious place for a long time, long before Trump or even Obama. Liberal educational dictates and standards, infused into our educational system for almost a century, have eroded our understanding of American history and exceptionalism and the true meaning and purpose of the Constitution. The socialist agenda requires a dumbed down populace and we are well on our way.
Many have complained about our declining moral fabric. It is no secret that Christianity has been under attack for decades. John Adams said “Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.”
It is all part of a very discernable pattern, promoted by the Democrats, to soften us for socialism. What can we do, Ms. Shuler? Vote Republican, Libertarian, anything but Democrat. Tell them that you want no part in the death of the American Republic, the end result of “democratic” socialism.
Concerning the impeachment charade, the idea that Trump considers Biden a political rival is laughable. Biden hasn’t even secured the nomination yet. President Trump was simply asking a foreign leader to look into corruption within his own country. The Mueller Report found no collusion
and no obstruction on the part of President Trump. No impeachable offense has been uncovered, which is supposed to happen before the impeachment proceedings. The only people guilty of undermining the integrity of the U.S. election process are Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, the Democrat National Committee and every Democrat in the House of Representatives.
Stephen Lehman, Kerrville
Just exactly who is the Chosen One is determined in the Bible
The recent letters expressing the outrage of local conservatives over President Trump’s impeachment and evangelical claims (his included) that he “is the Chosen One” has been another jaw dropper!
I looked to my Bible for some wisdom: Romans 16:182; Corinthians 11:13-15; 2 Timothy 4:3, Matthew 24:11; 2 Peter 2:1; 1 John 4:1; Matthew 7:15; 2 Peter 2:1-3. There are many more.
I challenge my Christian brethren to read them.
However, Romans 16:17-18 says it all:
“I appeal to you, brothers, to watch out for those who cause divisions and create obstacles contrary to the doctrine that you have been taught; avoid them. For such persons do not serve our Lord Christ, but their own appetites, and by smooth talk and flattery they deceive the hearts of the naive.”
Sounds more like Trump could be the embodiment of the anti Christ! Beware, fellow Christians! Supporting someone so morally and ethically deficient defies the tenants of our Christian faith. As we celebrate the birth of the True Chosen One, pray for our nation.
Mary Lou Shelton, Kerrville
Infill should be the first thing Kerrville looks at for housing
Being a newbie living in Kerrville, I watch with interest over the debacle on housing. I am a former Planning and Zoning Commissioner in Abilene and we welcomed the growth in our city. The problem we encountered was families were moving to the new areas and their previous homes sometimes became rentals. What we began to see was a deterioration of the older neighborhoods. We found that by offering tax incentives in the older neighborhoods, many older pretty homes were saved and refurbished, many smaller homes became first time buyer homes and all were given a new lease on life. In those areas of rehab the vacant lots started to become home sites.
In doing all of this it also brought new life to the downtown area, which 20 years ago was a ghost town. As we drive around Kerrville, learning about this fine city, I believe an infill project would work well here also. This is something from a former outsider who is now becoming an insider and calling Kerrville home.
Gary Glenn, Kerrville
A marvelous Christmas musical by local church
It was such an incredible experience to get to join with the people of First United Methodist Church in their Christmas Musical at the Cailloux Theater. It was not just open to church members, but all people in Kerrville.
The performance was quite impressive. It was divided into three acts featuring a quartet and three great female vocalists. Followed by a contemporary small group with the kids portraying the birth of Jesus. Finally a full orchestra with the entire church choir.
I was amazed at the professional quality and the transition between the three segments. The switch from one set up to the other was very complicated. The theater staff accomplished this very smoothly.
This is what makes you feel good about our sense of community in our city.
Thank you United Methodist and Cailloux Theater.
Ken Harris, Kerrville
Good job KDT with Christmas edition of newspaper cover
Turnabout is fair play. I ripped The Daily Times when you published the hate filled, anti-Trump editorial from the Chicago Tribune.
Now, I want to thank you for the front page tribute to Jesus Christ and the story of the blessed day of his birth.
Most newspapers water down Christmas to just another holiday and focus on Santa and gift-giving.
I was delighted to open my paper Wednesday and see a full-page rendition of the manger scene both in picture and from Luke 2:1-20
Well done !!
Buck Buchanan, Kerrville
Questioning the cost of state of the city luncheon next month
Heads up residents. According to the December 25th KDT, for 25 bucks you can attend the State of the City event next week. For 250 bucks you can get a table for all your neighbors. Can this be the precursor to paying for attending city council meetings?
James Wesseling Sr., Kerrville
