I can’t believe that it is October and it’s still 90+ degrees. I am ready for some cool weather for football season. So, if you too are trying to beat the heat, come to the Dietert Center where it is cool and comfortable for some fun, food, entertainment, and friendship. Our Dining room opens at 11:00 a.m. and the food is great, not to mention the camaraderie.
Our Club Ed weekly offerings are sure to keep you moving, engaged, and entertained. Try out Art Time, Creating Your Crafts, Freestyle Art, Loom Knitting, Stress Free Painting in Watercolor, Clogging, Kerr-Li-Q’s Square Dancing, Line Dancing, Ukuladies & Gents, Southwind Jam, Mah Jongg, Mexican Train Dominoes, Party Bridge, Ping Pong, Shuffle the Deck, Chair Yoga, Physical Fitness Club, Qigong, Tai Chi, Yoga with Willie, Financial Round Table, Good Books and Meditation. Whew! That is a lot going on here every week. Then add the Kerrville Jam Band on Thursday’s where you can dance to the tunes or just sit and enjoy the music. They will surely get your foot tapping and your spirit revived.
Club Ed has other great classes that you need to reserve your spot for that include This Old Clock on the 3rd, Cute As A Button Cardmaking on the 10th, Instant Guitar for the Hopelessly Busy on the 11th, Instant Piano for the Hopelessly Busy on the 11th, Windows 10 for three sessions beginning on the 7th, Medicaid Qualification for LTC on the 8th, Elder Law & Medicaid for LTC on the 10th, Medicare-What It’s All About on the 14th, and Texas Hunter Education for two sessions beginning the 12th.
The Dynamic Learning Institute has great seminars lined up for October which include Insights into Today’s Generational Divides on the 3rd, Pacific War History on the 8th, Mooney Aviation on the 15th, Freedom from Fear on the 17th, How Texas Won the Civil War on the 22nd, Geo-Politics A Global Perspective on the 24th, and The Western Cattle Trail on the 29th. Reserve your spots for these informative lectures soon.
As always, we love to see you, so stop by to sign up and get cooled off at the same time or register online at www.clubed.net.
Our next event is “An Evening to Remember” on November 9th. This event featuring Don Irwin, Internationally Renowned Steinway Pianist will benefit our Dementia Care Advocates program and will honor the memory of John Iman on his birthday. John Iman was a great friend to Dementia Care Advocates as he was instrumental in the founding of the program in honor of his late wife, Joan. Don Irwin became close friends with John and is honored to be in Kerrville to help celebrate his birthday and his legacy to our community. Don’s music ranges from the classics to show tunes to original compositions. While playing, he communicates the sentiments of his heart and tells the stories behind each selection. Don’s mother passed away from Alzheimer’s disease, so our DCA cause is close to his heart. Come join us at 7:00 pm on Saturday, November 9th, at the First United Methodist Church Sanctuary for an incredible performance. For tickets and sponsorship information, please contact Diane Asper at 792-4044 x 240.
Our Take 5 Day Respite Care is going strong. If you are a caregiver of someone with cognitive decline and need a few hours of respite, please contact Peggy Pilkenton at 792-4044 x 225 for an appointment to learn more about the program and see how we can help.
REMEMBER that anyone, of any age, can participate in classes or eat lunch at the Center.
If you are under 60 years of age, the price for lunch is only $8 and if you are 60 or over, fill out a quick form for us and your meal is by donation ($4 is suggested).
MENU for the week. We are serving Pork Cutlet with Gravy on Wednesday, Beef Burgundy with Egg Noodles on Thursday, Southern Chicken with Gravy on Friday, Baked Fish on Monday, Chicken and Broccoli Stir Fry on Tuesday and Meatloaf on Wednesday. COME JOIN US!
If you have any questions or need additional information, please give us a call at 792-4044.
