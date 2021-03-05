In the March 2, (edition of The Kerrville Daily Times’) headline story, “Bars shut down due to snafu”: My grand-children would like to know what that word “snafu” means.
Would you please answer their question. Then maybe you can explain why you would use a word such as that. This is only one small part of the slippery slope our country has been on that is landing it in the garbage heap.
