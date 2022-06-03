I needed a thank you to go to the Kerrville Police Department for allowing a police officer to be at the (B.T. Wilson Sixth Grade School on May 26). It really relaxed our fears waiting for our kids and grandkids to get out of school, knowing he was there. I appreciated his presence, especially since the tragedy at Uvalde.
Just because we’re a small town doesn’t mean we are safer than a city. We’re all vulnerable, no matter where we are. I’m so glad to see KPD is taking it seriously to protect all of us. It could happen to us.
