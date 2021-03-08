Ignorance of the law is no defense, I have always been told. It was shocking to read that local bars were closed and/or threatened with fines because an agent of the TABC was unaware of the lifting of restrictions.
I am not a bar owner and have only been into one of the establishments listed, Wilson’s Ice House (the best oysters in Kerrville), but I am well aware of the financial impact that COVID has placed on the owners and employees. It would seem to me that redress is required.
