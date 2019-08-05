The results are in on a poll released on The Times’ website asking people to weigh in on city debt.
The city council was thinking of borrowing $10.5 million to pay for 1) street reconstruction for the worst roads 2) a drainage channel at Take-It-Easy RV Resort, and 3) improving drainage around Lois Street. We asked readers what they thought. Here’s a breakdown of support for each statement.
21.9%
City council members should vote on whether to borrow the $10.5 million.
40.6%
Kerrville voters should vote on whether to borrow the $10.5 million.
29.7%
No one should vote; there should be no additional debt. The city should pay as it goes.
7.8%
The city should survey property owners and only borrow the money if a majority of those surveyed approve.
THIS WEEK’S QUESTION
In the wake of mass shootings such as Sunday’s incident in Dayton, Ohio, and the shooting in El Paso on Saturday, do you support a ban on high-capacity ammunition magazines?
Go to dailytimes.com to vote. The poll is on the front page on the right side of the screen as you scroll down.
