My father, Dr. Anand Mehendale, fought CoVID on a ventilator for two weeks, struggling every second to survive to the next. He lost his battle in the early morning hours of Dec. 19. In a heartbreaking turn of events, I received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine the day after he died, a fact that fills me with deep, unyielding guilt.
My father died neither of a hoax, nor did he die of “the flu.” He died alone in an ICU of COVID-19. He was my hero, and I followed in his footsteps as a neurologist. My brothers idolized him, and he was the love of my mother’s life for 42 years. He was so much more than his unfortunate end.
