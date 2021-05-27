A letter writer, Susan Brennan, (in a letter to the editor published in the May 18 edition of The Kerrville Daily Times) questioned the Kerrville city council for not following basic business practices as we named E.A. Hoppe deputy city manager as the city manager to succeed the very successful tenure of Mark McDaniel.
Ms. Brennan may not know that promoting from within the organization is a common business practice that, when the fit is right, promotes both competence and continuity.
