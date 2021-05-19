Lt. Col. Allen West, the chairman of the Texas Republican Party, was in Kerrville on the morning of Friday, April 30 for a “get out the vote” rally during which he enthusiastically endorsed Roman Garcia for the city council seat he was vying for. The Kerrville Daily Times had one week before in the weekend edition of The Times advertised that Col West would be at the Y.O. Ranch hotel on the 30th, so there was certainly no secret arrival by Col West.
Why then was that story not covered in The Times? Col. West is one of the highest positioned Republicans in the state of Texas, and he gets no review by the local paper, nor did the paper cover the wonderful endorsement he gave to the young candidate running for Kerrville city council?
