We must protect our children
I read with interest in today’s paper (9/11/19) an article about an alarming trend concerning drag queens reading books to the children at storytime in libraries across America.
The church who spoke out against it was vandalized and vulgar and satanic graffiti was sprayed on their church. I believe the nature of he graffitti, both the vulgar and satanic, shows us who they really are and what and who they really represent.
Parents and grandparents must educate themselves as to what is being taught to their children whether in school or the public library. We must be vigilant and protect our children from all that is being presented to them as “normal.”
Patsy Durst, Kerrville
Anti-Second Amendment people use meaningless stats
I hate it when a liberal uses meaningless statistics to try to prove a point. Ms. Meckley’s gun violence letter of September 14 is a perfect example. Since I don’t have the space to refute all of her points, I’ll just do the first and the last.
100 people are killed daily with guns. 109 people are killed daily in or by vehicles. 175 people die every day from drug overdoses. 1500 babies are aborted every day. But we can’t use vehicles, drugs or babies to defend ourselves against the abusive government that liberals want for us. An average of one person a day dies from the type of firearm that liberals want to ban law-abiding citizens from owning. And if you look at where most of these people are being killed with guns, it is the high-crime areas of Democrat-run cities.
Congress is preventing the CDC from researching the health impacts of gun violence? First this is not true. Many of the statistics quoted by both sides of the argument come from the CDC. Second, neither the gun nor gun ownership is a disease. Third, even bradyunited.org says that current CDC statistics are not accurate.
I do not wish to marginalize gun violence. But liberal solutions of restriction and banning have not and will not solve the problem. These policies just leave more people exposed to danger. Gun violence is perpetrated by sociopaths, the mentally ill and those raised in a culture of violence and permissiveness. Liberal social policies have exacerbated a problem once thought to be an anomaly.
Gun violence calls for action. Ban all Democrats from elected office.
Charles Holder, Kerrville
Traffic near schools is very bad
Schools have been back in session for about a month now, and the traffic nightmare near Tivy High School gets worse every.single.day. As I sit in the gridlock of loop 534 each morning, staring at the unending line of lights before and behind me, I wonder what this will be like when yet another school moves to Loopville. It seems like more and more of us are using the loop each day to head to Deutschland for work, which creates more traffic than ever; that, coupled with horribly timed traffic lights and the layout of the THS parking lots creates a nightmare situation. And who on earth decided to have students (PE? Track?) jog through the front parking area at 7:30 a.m., right where folks are trying to turn in? It slows things down even more, AND it seems like a safety issue to me. Did the local “powers that be” really consider other campus options, or did they just go for an easy fix? Will the next decision be to increase our taxes to build a loop around the loop? I guess time will tell.
Valerie Klaerner, Kerrville
