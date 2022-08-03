It appears that our town hall leaders from Monday’s (July 25) gathering have decided that short-term rentals in residential neighborhoods are essential for tourists coming to vacation in Kerrville. They are ignoring the fact that affordable workforce housing is lost every month when they approve more short-term rentals, removing them from the market, whether for sale or long-term renting. They also seem to be ignoring the negative impact on our neighborhoods.
A new development for approximately 40 single-family homes seems to take three to four years from approval to the first move in, if the developer even follows through after approval. In the meantime, our Planning and Zoning Commission in part, but fully by the City Council, approve a minimum of three to 10 short-term rentals every month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.