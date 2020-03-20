Today’s column from Verna Benham showed once again why she should be a part of your coverage. Her reasoned and intelligent response to what has been a tumultuous week of Covid-19 coverage struck a calming note during this time of concern.
Ms. Benham’s column advocated being reasonable. Mark Theissen’s piece about China’s handling of the initial stages of the Wuhan outbreak demonstrated the folly of our depending on other nations to do what is just and humane.
Both columns show why we need newspapers reporting news when there is so much attention given to the “talking heads” on what masquerades as “television news”. TV it is, but it is “news-lite”, being made up of snippets of information lost in a deluge of bombast.
Thank you for giving us some reason and in-depth writing by people who strive to make a balanced and comprehensive presentation on matters of importance to all of us. We as citizens and voters need to see more than the performance artists who dominate the so-called television news outlets.
Don Pair, Kerrville
